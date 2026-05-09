Revealed: Vinicius Junior remarkably had 'agreement' in place to join Barcelona before Real Madrid move

Real Madrid eventually stepped in and completed a deal with Flamengo in May 2017 to sign the then-16-year-old, with the transfer becoming official once he turned 18 in July 2018. Bartomeu confirmed that Barcelona had made significant progress in talks before Madrid secured the player.

"Vinicius Jr was of interest to us (Barca),” Bartomeu told ESPN Deportes. "We spoke with his family, with his agents, and there was indeed an initial agreement. Madrid possibly made a better offer than Barca and took Vinicius."