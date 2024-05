Vinicius Junior backed to win 2024 Ballon d'Or ahead of Jude Bellingham as England man is told area he lagged behind Real Madrid team-mate during 2023-24 season Vinicius JuniorJude BellinghamLaLigaReal MadridEngland

Vinicius Jr. has been backed to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or ahead of Jude Bellingham after another stellar season with Real Madrid.