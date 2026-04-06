Vinicius Junior admits he 'couldn't connect' with Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid & defends his partnership with Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius appeared in the press room ahead of Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich and delivered a strong message regarding his past under Alonso. The 25-year-old forward reflected on his 33 appearances under the former coach, during which he recorded seven goals and 11 assists despite a notable lack of professional rapport.

Addressing the friction and his growth under Alonso's replacement Alvaro Arbeloa, Vinicius said: "My time with Xabi was a learning experience; I've improved as a person. I couldn't connect with him, but I have a great connection with Arbeloa, and he's given me a lot of confidence, just like [Carlo] Ancelotti did."

Alonso's substitutions often elicited tense reactions from the Brazilian, who frequently displayed frustration, particularly in Real's El Clasico win over Real Madrid in October. He added: "It wasn't a pleasant moment, and I apologised to everyone. I like to play every game and I didn't get to play any of them. Later, with a cool head, you can understand that you made a mistake. I'm young and every day is a new experience where you can improve."