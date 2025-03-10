Vinicius Jr salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

How much does Real Madrid's charismatic winger Vinicius Jr earn playing for Los Blancos?

Vinicus Jr is easily one of the best players in world football right now.

The pacy Real Madrid winger is always a threat for opponent defenders and his ability to decide games on his own makes him one of the most influential players in the world.

For this, the player has been rewarded handsomely by the Real Madrid management. Vinicius is currently one of the top earners at the 15-time Champions League winning team despite his young age.

Article continues below

But just exactly how much does the Brazilian earn playing for Madrid, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross