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Vinicius Jr fit to play for Brazil as Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid forward will feature against Croatia
Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos return to the fold
Brazil manager Ancelotti has delivered a reassuring update on the fitness of two key players, confirming their availability for the upcoming match after recent injury concerns - particularly surrounding Vinicius and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos.
Speaking to the media regarding the duo’s availability, Ancelotti stated: "They trained separately yesterday, but both are fine and tomorrow they will play."
Fears around the Madrid forward's fitness arose in the wake of last week's clash against France, but it was reported on Sunday that Vinicius avoided a serious injury despite missing full training sessions earlier in the week due to muscular fatigue.
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Ancelotti keeps selection cards close to his chest
While the participation of his biggest stars is guaranteed, Ancelotti remained tight-lipped regarding the full starting XI. The Selecao are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat against France in Boston, a result that marked the team's first loss under the current coaching setup as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup cycle.
"I won't say tomorrow's lineup because I haven't spoken with the players. We're going to make changes, but the system won't change," Ancelotti explained.
Forced changes and defensive rotations
Brazil will be forced into several tactical shifts due to fitness issues elsewhere in the squad. Luiz Henrique is set to deputise for Raphinha, who has returned to Barcelona to begin treatment on a significant hamstring problem. In defence, Danilo and Roger Ibanez are currently locked in a battle to replace Wesley at right-back, while Marquinhos' return sees Bremer drop to the bench.
Further changes could see Bento handed an opportunity in goal in place of Manchester City’s Ederson. In the middle of the park, Botafogo's Danilo Oliveira is widely tipped to earn a start. The forward line is also likely to see a reshuffle, with Joao Pedro expected to take the place of Gabriel Martinelli alongside the returning Vinicius Jr.
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The road to the World Cup continues
The friendly against Croatia serves as a vital experimentation phase for Ancelotti before the competitive schedule intensifies. Following the clash in Orlando, the Selecao will not return to action until May and June, where they are scheduled to face Panama and Egypt in further friendly matches as they fine-tune their squad for 2026.