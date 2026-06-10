'Vinicius Jr can bring home the World Cup!' - Raphinha backs himself or Real Madrid counterpart to deliver Brazil's sixth title

The coveted sixth World Cup title has eluded Brazil's grasp in each of the last five editions of the competition. With each failure - they have made it beyond the quarter-finals just once since 2002 - the pressure seems to grow on the Selecao squad, and the current crop of players are feeling it.

With Neymar still unfit heading into the tournament, it will fall on the likes of Vinicius and Raphinha to make the difference in big games if the South American nation are to go all the way this time around.

While the pair are rivals at club level, the Barcelona forward feels Real Madrid star Vinicius is ready to shine, despite enduring a difficult club campaign. Madrid failed to secure a major title in the 2025-26 season, though their star still netted 22 goals in 53 appearances.

"Vini is young, but due to his experience and his achievements he can resolve a World Cup match and bring the sixth championship; I include myself in that group," Raphinha said.