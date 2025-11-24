Vincent Kompany is 'a mother hen!' - Bayern Munich boss hailed for 'protecting, teaching and improving' amid blistering Bundesliga & Champions League form

Hoeness, the influential honorary president of Bayern, has offered a glowing assessment of Kompany's tenure as head coach. Speaking on the OMR podcast, Hoeness highlighted Kompany's nurturing yet demanding approach as a key factor in the team's impressive form.

"Today we have a coach who is like a mother hen, who wonderfully protects the players and yet teaches them everything on the training pitch, and most importantly, he makes every player better," Hoeness stated. He further praised Kompany's squad management, noting, "At the moment, I have to say that the opposite is true, because our coach is playing with us by not complaining."

Hoeness pointed to Kompany's successful integration of young talents like Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof as evidence of his positive impact. "That hasn't happened in a long time. Josip Stanisic and Aleksandar Pavlovic are also homegrown talents. That's obviously the secret, and that's why we're in such a good position right now, because we have relatively few players who don't identify 100 percent with this club."