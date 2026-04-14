Vincent Kompany to Marie-Louise Eta as Union Berlin appoint first woman head coach

Speaking on Tuesday, Kompany was quick to celebrate the breakthrough and emphasised the broader social impact of the decision. He urged the footballing community to recognise the gravity of the appointment rather than dismissing it as a routine change. "I am very happy about it," Kompany said. "She can serve as a role model for young girls, so that they can see: 'I can coach anywhere and have a successful career'. These stories are really important. These key moments can easily be belittled and people can say: 'She is just a coach, that is how we must treat her'. But it is something special."