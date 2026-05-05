Vincent Kompany's masterplan? Jonathan Tah backs coach's strategy as Bayern Munich aim to pull off Champions League comeback against PSG

Despite shipping five goals in a frantic first-leg encounter, Bayern centre-back Tah has made it clear that the Bundesliga leaders have no intention of retreating into a defensive shell. Speaking ahead of the return fixture, the Germany international emphasised that the team's identity is exactly what has carried them to the final four of the competition.

“Basically, our way of playing has brought us to where we are now. That's why I don't think we should change anything about it,” Tah explained to the media. The defender believes that maintaining their high-intensity approach is the only way to nullify the threat of PSG's star-studded frontline. He added: “The most important thing is simply our way of playing, that we are brave, that we are aggressive, win the challenges, win duels individually as well as a team as a whole, win second balls.”







