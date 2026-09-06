Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live$50
FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Vincent Kompany defends benching Harry Kane against Schalke as Bayern Munich's historic 59-game scoring run comes to a crashing halt

H. Kane
V. Kompany
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bundesliga

Vincent Kompany has moved to defend his decision to leave Harry Kane and Michael Olise on the bench during Bayern Munich's frustrating 0-0 draw against Schalke. The stalemate in Gelsenkirchen proved costly for the German giants, as it brought an end to an incredible scoring streak that had spanned over a year of competitive action.

  • Kompany justifies rotation policy despite stalemate

    The tactical decision to leave Kane and Olise on the bench raised eyebrows, particularly as the visitors struggled to find a breakthrough at the Veltins-Arena. Kane, who replaced Nathaniel Brown at half-time, almost snatched victory late on when he unleashed a powerful strike from distance that seemed destined for the top corner. However, Lorius Karius was equal to it, tipping the ball over the crossbar. Olise also came close, testing the goalkeeper from a narrow angle shortly after his arrival as a second-half substitute for Lennart Karl.

    Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Belgian coach clarified his reasoning by stating: “The decision with Michael and Harry was simply completely rational. The two of them only came back very, very late from their holiday after the World Cup. It’s not a given that you can just say: ‘You play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes.’ The cup match in Osnabrück also took energy. You can’t always put that full workload on these guys."

    • Advertisement
  • KompanyGetty

    Historic scoring streak meets its end

    The result was more than just a minor hiccup for the Rekordmeister; it marked the end of a truly remarkable era of offensive efficiency. Bayern had managed to find the back of the net in 59 consecutive competitive matches prior to this trip to Gelsenkirchen. This incredible run dated back to July 2025, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. By failing to beat Loris Karius, Bayern saw their run of scoring in 59 competitive games finally come to a crashing halt in front of

    Reflecting on the nature of the game and the missed opportunity to extend the record, Kompany noted that his side lacked the sustained intensity needed to break down a low block. The manager observed: “Every game has its own story. Our story was that we didn’t score and the opponent went home without a shot. But that shouldn’t take anything away from Schalke. I’ve seen games like this plenty of times. You need 90 minutes of pressure against defenses like this until they crack. We didn’t quite manage that today because we took the tempo out of the game several times."

  • Karius haunts Bayern with heroic performance

    While Bayern's rotation was a major talking point, the performance of Karius was undoubtedly the story on the pitch. The German stopper, who has rebuilt his career in the Bundesliga, produced a string of world-class saves to keep the champions at bay. Kompany was quick to offer his congratulations to the home side for their dogged defensive work, acknowledging that the atmosphere and defensive discipline made for a difficult evening.

    “It was a beautiful football match with emotion and passion,” the Bayern trainer said. “There were also plenty of defensive situations in which something special always had to happen. Schalke managed that this evening, so congratulations. They did a great job and gave everything. You could see that."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • VfL Osnabrück v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Champions League focus after domestic slip

    There is little time for Bayern to dwell on their domestic frustration as the continental stage beckons. The German champions are set to begin their European campaign next week, where they will look to banish the memories of this goalless stalemate. The Allianz Arena will play host to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, providing Kompany’s men with an immediate opportunity to rediscover their scoring touch and start their Champions League journey on a positive note before returning to Bundesliga action.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
Bundesliga
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04