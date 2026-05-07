IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
Vincent Kompany fumes at 'ridiculous' handball calls that led to Bayern's Champions League exit
- AFP
Vitinha smashes ball against Neves' arm
Bayern Munich’s elimination from the Champions League semi-finals following a tense 1-1 draw on the night was overshadowed by a series of controversial decisions. With a spot in the final against Arsenal on the line, the tension boiled over as the German side felt they were denied clear advantages.
The most debated moment arrived when Vitinha’s attempted clearance struck the outstretched arm of teammate Joao Neves inside the PSG box. Despite the Bayern players surrounding referee Joao Pinheiro in protest, no penalty was awarded. The decision stood because the current Laws of the Game protect players from handball calls when the ball is struck onto them by a teammate from close range, provided no immediate goal is scored. It was a bitter pill for Bayern to swallow, especially given the soft penalty they conceded in the first leg.
- Getty Images Sport
Kompany hits out at 'ridiculous' handball rule
The Bayern Munich manager did not hold back after seeing his side dumped out of the competition, questioning the "common sense" of the officials monitoring the high-stakes clash.
“We have to look at some of the phases that were decided by the officials across the two games which… it’s never an excuse for everything but it matters,” Kompany said in his post-match assessment. “If we look at both legs probably too much went against us. The guys gave everything and we tried against a fantastic PSG team. [Joao Neves’] hand is in the air, it hits it. Because it’s from his own teammate it’s not a penalty. But if you look at both [situations], a little bit of common sense and it’s just ridiculous. Whatever needs to happen but it’s ridiculous. It doesn’t tell the whole game but it’s a one-goal game in the end.”
Nuno Mendes escapes red card
Kompany’s frustration was heavily compounded by an earlier flashpoint involving PSG defender Nuno Mendes, when the Portuguese international appeared to handle the ball deliberately to stop a Bayern attack. Already on a yellow card, Mendes seemed destined to be sent off. Instead, the referee awarded a free-kick to the visitors for an earlier infringement.
It was a moment that left the home crowd incensed. Bayern were already chasing the game against 11 men after Ousmane Dembele had given PSG the lead after just 141 seconds, and they firmly believed they deserved a numerical advantage. Commenting on the incident, Kompany suggested the official bottled a monumental decision: “I felt he pulled out because he realised he already gave him a yellow and he didn’t want to send him off for that.”
- AFP
Luis Enrique eyes historic double
While Kompany was left to pick up the pieces of a fragmented European campaign, PSG boss Luis Enrique was already looking forward to a showdown with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Spanish manager praised his team's resilience in a hostile environment and expressed his desire to cement PSG’s legacy with back-to-back European successes.
“It’s going to be different,” Luis Enrique said regarding the final. “They have been performing the whole season at a high level, they were unbelievable. We want to continue making history in Paris, and to make history we need to win the second one in a row.”
For Bayern, the focus must now rapidly shift back to domestic duties. Having already comfortably secured the Bundesliga title and the DFL-Supercup, the Bavarian giants will now look to channel their frustrations into completing a domestic treble as they set their sights on the upcoming DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart.