Bayern are set to secure the long-term future of Ibrahimovic, with the 20-year-old playmaker on the verge of signing a new contract. While the player has yet to firmly establish himself as a permanent fixture in the senior starting XI, the club and manager Kompany are fully committed to the Nuremberg-born talent's development.

According to reports from Sport Bild and Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic will soon put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2028. His previous agreement was set to expire in 2027 with an additional option year, but the club has moved to convert this into a fixed, longer-term commitment to reflect his standing in their future plans.



