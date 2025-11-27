Getty Images Sport
Vincent Kompany ‘accepts’ Arsenal defeat as Bayern Munich boss admits his side were beaten by the ‘better’ team
Arsenal outclass Bayern to end their unbeaten run
Arsenal and Bayern arrived at the Emirates stadium as Europe’s two most in-form sides, both unbeaten in the Champions League and dominating their domestic leagues. But from the opening whistle, it was the Premier League leaders who showed greater intensity, control and aggression in key moments.
The hosts struck first through Jurrien Timber, who rose above Manuel Neuer to nod in Bukayo Saka’s corner. Bayern equalised when 17-year-old Lennart Karl reacted quickest in a crowded box, but the Bundesliga champions struggled to build on that moment. Too many attacks broke down in midfield, and Arsenal constantly regained control through quick combinations and wide overloads.
The second half was even more one-sided. Noni Madueke’s clever movement allowed him to turn in Riccardo Calafiori’s low cross, restoring the Gunner's lead. The Bavarians pushed for a response, but their biggest chance, a Serge Gnabry acrobatic attempt went begging. Moments later, Neuer’s misjudged rush off his line allowed Gabriel Martinelli to score from distance, wrapping up Arsenal’s first victory over Bayern in 10 years.
Kompany accepts defeat, Gnabry highlights Arsenal’s strength
Kompany didn’t hide behind excuses after the final whistle, acknowledging that Arsenal were fully deserving of the result. "I don't like excuses," the Belgian said to reporters. "We've lost now, and let's be honest: Arsenal were better today, and we have to fix that from Saturday onwards."
Former Arsenal academy product Serge Gnabry echoed his manager’s honesty, pointing to moments where Bayern simply couldn’t cope with Arsenal’s constant pressure. "You have to accept that you lose sometimes," said Gnabry to DAZN. "Arsenal are a very strong opponent; they haven't won all their games so far for nothing. They had a period where they pressed us back with a lot of corner kicks. We didn't manage to do much in the second half."
Arsenal’s perfect run continues as Bayern's ends
The Premier League leaders' performance underlined why they remain the Champions League’s last team with a 100 per cent record. Their pressing structure suffocated Bayern’s build-up, their set-piece dominance caused repeated problems, and their transitions exploited every defensive gap left by Kompany’s side.
For Bayern, the defeat ends an 18-match unbeaten run and exposes cracks that had not been punished in earlier European fixtures. After impressive wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, they were second-best in intensity and duels, areas usually considered Die Roten's strengths. Even with 12 points from five matches, their hold on top spot in the group is no longer guaranteed.
The Gunners, meanwhile, have now established themselves as genuine contenders for the Champions League’s latter stages, the only club still boasting 15 points from 15.
Bayern turn attention to St. Pauli as Arsenal prepare for Chelsea
Arsenal will ride the confidence of this statement victory straight into a Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a fixture that could further strengthen their grip at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side look increasingly balanced, and the win over Bayern will only deepen belief within the squad.
For Bayern, the focus is now on a swift response. Kompany’s side face St. Pauli in the Bundesliga this weekend, aiming to put the defeat behind them and reinforce their commanding league position. With 31 points from 11 games and only one draw so far, Bayern remain in control of their domestic campaign — but this loss will serve as a reminder of the margins at the highest level. A convincing performance at the weekend would help steady the mood as the Champions League group stage nears its conclusion.
All eyes will now be on how both sides respond, with knockout qualification approaching and momentum in Europe more valuable than ever.
