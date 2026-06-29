Viktor Gyokeres makes summer transfer stance clear as Arsenal reportedly pursue Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez

Gyokeres has admitted he is aware of the speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium. Despite arriving from Sporting CP with a massive reputation, the Swede spent portions of Arsenal's title-winning campaign behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order, leading to suggestions he could be moved on this summer.

Speaking ahead of Sweden's World Cup knockout stage clash against France, the forward insisted he remains happy under Arteta. "Of course it’s flattering to see that clubs are interested but I feel extremely comfortable at Arsenal. After the season we have had, I only have positive feelings," Gyokeres stated.







