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Upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres? Arsenal ‘keeping an eye on Endrick’s situation’ as Gunners monitor Real Madrid outcast during Lyon loan spell
Gunners looking for striker upgrade
Arsenal are prioritising a major shake-up in their forward line following a season where their attacking output has come under intense scrutiny. While the club spent big to bring in Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres, the striker has struggled to convince some onlookers that he can be the prolific No.9 required to secure a Premier League title.
With Gabriel Jesus expected to depart Emirates Stadium and doubts surrounding the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta is exploring the market for a versatile forward. Endrick, who can operate both as a central striker and out wide, is viewed as a high-potential option who fits the age profile and tactical requirements of the north London side with Arsenal are claimed to be "keeping and eye" on the Brazilian starlet's situation, according to CaughtOffside.
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Endrick finding form in France
After a frustrating spell in Spain where he struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso, Endrick has rediscovered his clinical edge during a temporary stint in Ligue 1. His father, Douglas Sousa, recently lamented the youngster's time in Madrid, claiming the Spanish giants effectively "took away his playground" by keeping him on the sidelines. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Lyon, providing a series of match-winning performances that have put him back on the radar of Europe's elite.
Madrid's summer of uncertainty
Real Madrid are expected to undergo a significant squad overhaul following a disappointing campaign at the Bernabeu. While the initial plan for Endrick was a simple developmental loan without a buyout clause, the financial realities of Madrid’s summer targets and an anticipated change in management could force their hand regarding permanent outgoings.
Arsenal’s interest in the Madrid ranks isn't limited to the Brazilian teenager either. The Gunners have reportedly established contact with representatives of Arda Guler and have been alerted to the potential availability of Eduardo Camavinga. The Spanish giants may need to sanction high-profile sales to balance the books, potentially opening a door that was previously slammed shut.
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A summer decision looms
Endrick’s priority is still to make it at Real Madrid, but the technical staff at the Emirates are banking on the fact that regular first-team football in London would be more beneficial for his development. His form in France, which includes a standout performance against PSG, has proven that he is ready to lead the line for a top European side.
For now, the player remains focused on finishing the season strongly in France as he targets a place in Brazil's World Cup squad. While his priority has always been to succeed in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid, the lack of a clear path to the first team at the Bernabeu may eventually force the wonderkid to consider the calling of the Premier League and Arteta's ambitious project in North London.