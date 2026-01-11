Vinicius Getty Images
James Westwood

VIDEO: Vinicius Junior scores amazing solo goal as Real Madrid & Barcelona play out CRAZY first half in Supercopa de Espana final

Vinicius Junior scored an amazing solo goal for Real Madrid in their Supercopa de Espana final clash with Barcelona, snapping a long barren spell in the process. The Brazilian winger had not scored since October 10 heading into the Saudi showpiece, but showed he still has the magic in his boots with a wonderful run and finish against Real's arch-rivals. It wasn't enough to give his team the edge heading in at the break, though, as the Spanish giants shared four goals between them in a crazy first 45 minutes.

  • Vinicius lights up El Clasico

    Barcelona took the lead in the 36th minute through a fine low strike from Raphinha, only for Vinicius to level the scores ten minutes later. The Real star picked the ball up wide on the left flank and drove towards the box, nutmegging the helpless Jules Kounde, before jinking past two more defenders and sliding the ball into the far corner of the net, sparking wild celebrations.

    They were cut short when Robert Lewandowski went up the other end to restore Barca's lead moments after the restart, but Gonzalo Garcia then bundled home another equaliser for Real to make it 2-2 at the interval.

  • Watch Vinicius' superb solo goal

  • Vinicius' struggles in 2025-26

    Vinicius Junior has not lived up to his usual high standards in the 2025-26 campaign, managing only six goals and eight assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. He will, however, be glad to have ended his 16-game drought in the final third and it should give him a welcome dose of confidence as Real chase down silverware in the second half of the season. Questions have been asked over Vinicius' future amid reported tension between him and head coach Xabi Alonso, but he remains one of Los Blancos most dangerous players and he reminded the world of his unique abilities on Sunday night.

  • Vinicius JuniorGetty Images

    What comes next for Real Madrid?

    Vinicius and Real will turn their attention to a Copa del Rey round of 16 clash away at Albacete on January 14, before their La Liga campaign resumes three days later. Alonso's side will host Levante knowing only a win will do as they seek to stay within touch of Barca, who hold a four-point lead at the summit after 19 games.

