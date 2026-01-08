VIDEO: 'Florentino will kick you out!' - Vinicius Jr clashes with Diego Simeone in heated exchange during Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid

Television cameras managed to pick up what Simeone said to Vinicius, per Mundo Deportivo. The Atletico boss told the Brazilian forward: "Florentino is going to fire you, remember that later."

Simeone was also quizzed on the incident after the game and told Movistar: "I have nothing to say. I've always said, ever since I started playing, that what happens on the field stays on the field, and that's all I have to say. I have a lot of respect for Carvajal, for all the Real Madrid players, and I clearly told him what it looks like from the outside and what's happening to all of them."