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VIDEO: Is this the greatest tifo of all time? Stunning Osnabruck display goes viral

Osnabrueck
Osnabrueck vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
DFB-Pokal
2. Bundesliga
Bundesliga

German second-tier outfit VfL Osnabruck produced a breathtaking contender for the greatest tifo in football history during Wednesday's cup tie against Bayern Munich. The home supporters unveiled an incredible functioning rollercoaster structure that travelled across the terrace, capturing global attention despite their eventual first-round exit.

  • Rollercoaster stuns German football

    Osnabruck supporters showcased a remarkable mechanical choreography in the stands of Bremer Brucke stadium on September 2. The intricate installation was assembled using wooden battens, plastic tubing, and fabric, featuring a dummy-filled carriage gliding along designated rails. The cart even triggered a simulated flash as it passed through a designated photo station, projecting the resulting image onto the right terrace.

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  • Club explains turbulent journey

    The club confirmed to the BBCthat the enormous choreo took "several months" of meticulous preparation to capture their heritage under the banner "VfL Osnabruck – a rollercoaster ride!" Officials explained that the design reflected a history full of "ups and downs", celebrating famous highs like the 1978 win over Bayern alongside painful "scandals and bitter defeats."

    The home crowd accompanied the visual by belting out a special anthem titled 'Funpark Bremer Brucke' as Osnabruck took a surprise fifth-minute lead, only for a Harry Kane brace and goals from Tom Bischof and Michael Olise to secure a 4-1 comeback win for the visitors.

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    Survival battle takes priority

    Fresh from lifting the third-tier title last term, Osnabruck must quickly switch their focus towards beating the drop in 2. Bundesliga. Retaining their second-tier status remains the paramount objective for an outfit that has never graced the top flight. Their spirited display against Bavarian giants Bayern should nevertheless offer a major confidence boost for the gruelling league battles ahead.

Bundesliga
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
2. Bundesliga
Osnabrueck crest
Osnabrueck
OSN
Eintracht Braunschweig crest
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS