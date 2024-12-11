Chelsea FC v FC Twente - UEFA Women's Champions League 2024/25 Group Stage MD5Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: USWNT and Chelsea star Cat Macario scores first UWCL goal more than 2 years

C. MacarioUSAFC TwenteChelsea FC WomenWomen's Champions LeagueWomen's footballChelsea FC Women vs FC Twente

Lifting the ball up and striking a close-range volley, Macario opened the scoring two minutes into the match

  • Cat Macario scores first UWCL goal for Chelsea
  • Blues taking on FC Twente
  • U.S. star had 2-plus year drought in competition
