VIDEO: Tottenham fans chant for Mauricio Pochettino during Newcastle defeat - but Thomas Frank remains defiant

In a defence typical of his analytical approach, Frank attempted to use data to argue against his own dismissal. With the spectre of the sack looming larger than ever, he suggested that history proves reactionary firings rarely yield long-term success, even if the "Pochettino" chants suggest the fans disagree.

"I understand the mechanism in football, no doubt about that but there are a lot of studies that it is not the right thing to do," he said. "I know it's the only movement they have, but there's also plenty of situations where it's not the right thing to do. The only thing I'll focus on is fighting, doing the right thing together with everyone else.

"We of course understand we're not in a good situation, but with everything in life you need to stay calm, keep doing it and keep going."

Asked if he will still be in charge by the time they face Arsenal on February 22, he replied: "I’m convinced I will be. I understand the question and I understand it’s easy to point on me but I also think it’s never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players or the staff. It’s everyone. If you do something right, you build something that can last. Of course we are not in a top position now. Everyone knows, directors, ownership, myself, what position we are in, what we need to improve and what we need to do better. That is what we are working very hard on."