VIDEO: Thomas Frank targeted with 'sacked in the morning' chants by Tottenham fans during abysmal West Ham loss as Spurs consider firing unpopular head coach
Spurs lose in dire circumstances
Though only Arsenal have a better away record in the Premier League than Tottenham this season, Spurs sit 17th in the home table having taken only nine points from 11 games played in N17. West Ham, mired in a relegation battle and still five points from safety, headed to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a run of ten away games without a win, yet still managed to topple their London rivals.
Wilson popped up with the decisive strike in the 93rd minute after he capitalised on goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario dropping a cross, and during the subsequent VAR check to clear the goal, disgruntled home supporters aired their frustrations at Frank.
Watch the clip
Frank responds to angry Tottenham fans
Frank was asked about the chants as well as the boos his side received at the full-time whistle in his post-match press conference. "Of course, I've probably had better times, it's probably not the best time of course," he replied. "But I understand, I'm the man in charge. So the blame will go to me. That's fair, no problem in that sense. As long as they are backing the players, doing everything they can, to support them and drive them forward, that's what we do, and we will keep going forward."
Regarding the fans' frustration in general, Frank added: "I think it also seems to be the perfect storm at the moment in many ways. We have a last-minute defeat. I think when everyone feels that everyone has given everything, including the fans, to back the team, and you get nothing out of it and you get a sucker punch in injury time, it's unbelievably tough to take.
"It's unbelievably tough to take for the fans, for the players, for me, everyone involved. And football is emotion, so I understand why it's tough. I can promise everyone it's extremely tough for me as well. So I think everyone involved in football knows this is just tough. But there's only one way. It's keep going. You can't feel sorry for yourself.
"Of course, I think probably tonight you're a little bit down, but then you should go again. There's only one way. That's going forward."
- AFP
Will Tottenham sack Frank?
Tottenham's defeat came on a day where thousands of supporters protested against the club's hierarchy, brandishing yellow flags which read 'time for change'. Shortly after the game, reports began to emerge claiming Spurs are now considering Frank's position after such a devastating loss.
Frank was also asked why he thinks he deserves more time at Tottenham given the fans have made their feelings clear on him. "If you're not winning enough, we know you will not get enough support from the fans. But when we're winning, it will change, when we start winning again. Which we will do. I'm not in doubt of that," he retorted.
"I think also you can look a little bit at the performances. Let's say the Bournemouth [3-2 loss] and the Villa [2-1 defeat] and this game here, if the players stop running, or stop doing anything, or not working hard, and we are not the team that's closest to winning, then you can say OK. But I think the team is working very hard. And I still think, and I know it sounds a little bit crazy, that we are close to something very good, than further away.
"I think you all saw the game today, we could easily have won this one 2-1. I think it's no excuses. But also the reason we're a little bit down to the bare bones with players. And we also need some of the offensive players to score a goal or two. All that is difficult for me to do like that and click with a finger. But I can promise that I'm sitting here, giving everything, every single day. I feel the trust from everyone and there's only one way, we need to keep going."