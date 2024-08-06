Thierry Henry France Olympics 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Thierry Henry breaks into hilarious dance as he's welcomed into France dressing room as a hero following Olympics semi-final win over Egypt

Thierry HenryFrance U23Summer OlympicsFrance U23 vs Egypt U23Egypt U23

Late goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise made sure that France reached the final of the Olympic games, much to Thierry Henry's delight.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Henry danced after France reached the Olympic final
  • Beat Egypt 3-1 in the semi-final
  • Will play gold medal match after 40 years