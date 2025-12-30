AFP
VIDEO: Scottish Premiership star lights up AFCON with goal of the tournament contender for Zimbabwe after gliding through South Africa defence
A goal that stopped the stadium
Maswanhise arrived at the tournament having already netted eight times for Motherwell this season, and his impact in Zimbabwe colours suggested a player brimming with belief. With his country needing victory after taking just one point from earlier group games against Egypt and Angola, responsibility weighed heavily on the 22-year-old’s shoulders. Zimbabwe’s task became even steeper when Tshepang Moremi fired South Africa into a 12th-minute lead, a goal that pushed Bafana Bafana five points clear and threatened to extinguish Zimbabwe’s qualification hopes.
The response arrived in spectacular fashion seven minutes later, delivered by Maswanhise. Collecting the ball in the final third, Maswanhise ignored safer passing options and chose ambition. He wrong-footed Sphephelo Sithole with a sharp change of direction, glided past the challenges of Teboho Mokoena and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and carried the ball into a pocket of space inside the penalty area. Still crowded by defenders, the winger showed remarkable composure. His low, accurate finish into the corner left goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rooted, the ball nestling into the net as if guided by design.
Watch the clip
Celebration and influence beyond the goal
As he has done regularly in the Scottish Premiership, Maswanhise followed the goal with his now-familiar celebration, covering his face with one hand while offering a thumbs-down gesture with the other. His influence did not end there. Late in the match, with Zimbabwe chasing the game at 2-1 down, he struck the post with a fierce effort. Moments later, he was again central to the action as his shot deflected off Modibo and rolled into an empty net, contributing directly to Zimbabwe’s second goal. Despite Maswanhise’s heroics, Zimbabwe’s night ended in disappointment. Oswin Appollis converted from the penalty spot to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory for South Africa, sending Zimbabwe crashing out of the competition.
Eyes already back on club football
Although Zimbabwe's AFCON campaign is over, Motherwell's clash with Celtic on Tuesday might come too soon for him. He should, however, return in time for the weekend meeting with St Mirren. Motherwell currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership with 30 points from 19 matches, though they remain 11 points behind leaders Hearts.
