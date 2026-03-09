VIDEO: 'Runs like a wild horse' - Riccardo Calafiori mocked by Mansfield Town after Gunners knock League One side out of FA Cup

Arteta had opted to rotate heavily, resting star names like Declan Rice and Viktor Gyokeres, although Calafiori and Leandro Trossard were both picked in the starting XI. The decision may have backfired as both players were unable to finish the game - the Belgium international was the first to come off, requiring treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Piero Hincapie after 38 minutes.

Then, in the 76th minute, Calafiori went down clutching his leg and was eventually replaced by youngster Jaden Dixon. Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, a concerned Arteta confirmed that the double substitution was not tactical, admitting that both players were struggling with physical issues that forced his hand during the closing stages of the match.

The Arsenal boss was blunt about the condition of his stars, stating as per Football London: "Both of them, they had little niggles. They were not comfortable to continue. And I knew that this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions that we’re playing today. So we had to take them off." This news is particularly frustrating for the Gunners’ faithful, as Calafiori has only recently returned from a muscle injury that kept him on the sidelines for 10 matches.