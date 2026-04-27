The relegation battle between Zaragoza and Huesca took a dark turn in stoppage time when Andrada triggered one of the most shocking brawls seen in Spanish football. Already under immense pressure due to their league position, the tension boiled over as both sets of players clashed in a frantic finale that saw sportsmanship completely discarded. The 35-year-old Argentine goalkeeper, who is currently on loan from Mexican giants Monterrey, was initially shown a second yellow card for pushing Jorge Pulido during the closing stages of the match. However, rather than heading to the dressing room, Andrada sprinted toward the Huesca captain and landed a clean punch on the defender's face, sparking a mass confrontation between both squads.
VIDEO: Real Zaragoza goalkeeper completely loses his head & PUNCHES opponent in face after being sent off
Chaos erupts in Aragonese derby
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Andrada issues a formal apology
Following the match, which Huesca won 1-0 thanks to an Oscar Sielva goal, Andrada expressed deep remorse for his actions. "The truth is I'm very, very sorry for what happened," the goalkeeper stated. "It's not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I'm very sorry."
The veteran keeper, who claims his only previous red card was for a handball outside the box, acknowledged the severity of the situation. "I also want to apologise to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault, I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me," he added.
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Managers react to derby fallout
Huesca manager Jose Luis reflected on the sour end to what should have been a regional celebration of football. "It's hard to explain. I think it's a complete loss of control," he said. "I can put myself in their shoes, given what was at stake and all. But it's unjustifiable. It's ugly. This was supposed to be a celebration of Aragonese football. I'd like people to talk about the match, even though it was ugly, with little play but a lot of hard work."
Zaragoza head coach David Navarro echoed those sentiments, offering his own apologies for his player's conduct as the club prepares for the fall-out of a likely multi-game ban. Navarro noted that "there are lines we can't cross," as both clubs remain locked in a desperate fight against relegation with only five games remaining in the season.