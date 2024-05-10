Endrick King KongGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Real Madrid-bound wonderkid Endrick sparks mass brawl with King Kong goal celebration – as 17-year-old Brazil international explains his actions

Real MadridBrazilLaLigaCopa LibertadoresLiverpool FC vs PalmeirasLiverpool FCPalmeiras

Real Madrid-bound wonderkid Endrick sparked a mass brawl during his latest outing for Palmeiras when breaking out a ‘King Kong’ goal celebration.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Youngster catching the eye in his homeland
  • Heading to Spanish football this summer
  • Insists goal routine was just a bit of fun

Editors' Picks