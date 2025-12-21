VIDEO: Morocco open home Africa Cup of Nations in style as Ayoub El Kaabi scores ridiculous overhead kick in tournament curtain-raiser win against Comoros

Morocco are among the tournament favourites despite their poor history competing at AFCON, and they sent a warning to this year's other contenders with a comfortable win.
Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz was among the game's biggest contributors, winning an early penalty, which was taken by team-mate Soufiane Rahimi but saved by Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor. Diaz himself managed to open the scoring just after the half-time break, slotting home after being picked out in the penalty area by Manchester United right-back Noussair Mazraoui. With little over 15 minutes remaining, El Kaabi stole the show with a remarkable overhead kick after meeting a chipped through ball from Anass Salah-Eddine.