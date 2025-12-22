VIDEO: Mohamed Salah wins it for Egypt! Liverpool star scores stoppage time goal to seal comeback win for Egypt and break Zimbabwe hearts at AFCON

The seven-time champions were forced to rely on late intervention from their talisman after failing to convert a dominant opening spell, with Marmoush’s second-half equaliser and Salah’s stoppage-time strike proving why Egypt are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Salah started brightly before fading as the match wore on, potentially reflecting his limited recent minutes at Liverpool. However, he ultimately proved decisive - as he so often does - swivelling inside the penalty area to fire a left-footed half-volley past Washington Arubi to seal the win late on.

In a different role from his one at Liverpool, he was afforded freedom to roam, drifting centrally and dropping deep to collect possession. While he remained most dangerous from the right flank.

He created Egypt’s first clear chances, supplying Trezeguet with a cross that forced an early save from Arubi before having a shot blocked moments later. Salah also set up Emam Ashour, who shot wide, before his involvement diminished.

Egypt continued to dominate possession and chances across the match, with Marmoush particularly wasteful before half-time. However, the Manchester City forward made amends on 64 minutes with a superb equaliser, accelerating down the left and beating Arubi from a tight angle after shrugging off his marker.

Substitute Ahmed Zizo missed two late opportunities, the second created by Salah in the final minute. Moments later, the Liverpool forward delivered the big moment on the grandest stage, ensuring Egypt opened their campaign with victory rather than embarrassment.