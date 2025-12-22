Getty
VIDEO: Mohamed Salah wins it for Egypt! Liverpool star scores stoppage time goal to seal comeback win for Egypt and break Zimbabwe hearts at AFCON
Salah to the rescue
The seven-time champions were forced to rely on late intervention from their talisman after failing to convert a dominant opening spell, with Marmoush’s second-half equaliser and Salah’s stoppage-time strike proving why Egypt are one of the favourites to win the tournament.
Salah started brightly before fading as the match wore on, potentially reflecting his limited recent minutes at Liverpool. However, he ultimately proved decisive - as he so often does - swivelling inside the penalty area to fire a left-footed half-volley past Washington Arubi to seal the win late on.
In a different role from his one at Liverpool, he was afforded freedom to roam, drifting centrally and dropping deep to collect possession. While he remained most dangerous from the right flank.
He created Egypt’s first clear chances, supplying Trezeguet with a cross that forced an early save from Arubi before having a shot blocked moments later. Salah also set up Emam Ashour, who shot wide, before his involvement diminished.
Egypt continued to dominate possession and chances across the match, with Marmoush particularly wasteful before half-time. However, the Manchester City forward made amends on 64 minutes with a superb equaliser, accelerating down the left and beating Arubi from a tight angle after shrugging off his marker.
Substitute Ahmed Zizo missed two late opportunities, the second created by Salah in the final minute. Moments later, the Liverpool forward delivered the big moment on the grandest stage, ensuring Egypt opened their campaign with victory rather than embarrassment.
Watch the clip
Salah determined to deliver AFCON success
Despite his status across the continent, the Africa Cup of Nations remains the one major honour missing from Salah’s career. This tournament represents a contrast to the previous edition in Cote d'Ivoire, when Salah left early with a hamstring injury and was criticised by former captain Ahmed Hassan for prioritising his club commitments. On this occasion, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan suggested the forward was reinvigorated by international duty, saying that Salah "regains his strength with the national team". It is not surprising, considering his recent disconnect from Liverpool. His falling out with head coach Arne Slot will have given the 33-year-old something else to focus on as he weighs up his future on Merseyside.
Captain, leader, legend
Salah has already underlined his leadership credentials by organising a players’ meeting without the coaching staff upon reporting for duty in Cairo, stressing that winning the tournament should be the squad’s sole objective. Salah will likely treat it as a personal goal as well, a chance to prove to those doubting him that he is not finished just yet. He has already done that with his winner in the opener.
As for his club career, reports have emerged suggesting that Liverpool will reject any offers for Salah in January. Saudi Arabia have been long-term admirers of the winger, and are willing to put a hefty offer on the table for his signature. With 18 months still on his deal, the Reds hold all the power in negotiations.
What next for Salah and Egypt?
With both matches in Group B now finished, Egypt sit atop the standings, level on three points with South Africa after both sides won their games 2-1. Angola and Zimbabwe bring up the rear with zero points, but there is still plenty of football left to be played. Next up for the Pharaohs is a clash with Bofana Bofana for the chance to move clear in the standings. After that, Egypt will take on Angola, a match Salah will be hoping to use as a chance to complete a flawless group stage.
