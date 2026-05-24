AFP
VIDEO: Mohamed Salah breaks down in tears in front of the Kop after final Liverpool appearance
Emotional scenes at Anfield
A poignant video shared by the official Premier League account on X captured the defining moment after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the 2025-26 season. Salah stood on the pitch alongside his two daughters, visibly overwhelmed as the Anfield crowd serenaded him with a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. Unable to hold back his tears while listening to the supporters, the forward waved and soaked in the last moments of his Liverpool career.
Earlier, having been substituted by Jeremie Frimpong in the 74th minute, Salah was clapped off through a guard of honour formed by his team-mates and he embraced manager Arne Slot. He also marked the occasion by assisting Curtis Jones, marking his 93rd Premier League assist to surpass Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool record, before reflecting on the occasion with Sky Sports.
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Leaving a lasting legacy
The emotional weight of concluding a nine-year journey, during which Liverpool have won every major trophy including two Premier League titles and the Champions League, clearly overwhelmed Salah. The 33-year-old admitted that departing Anfield broke his hardened exterior, saying: "I cried a lot – I think more than I did in my whole life! But it's very tough to leave a place like this. Also I cried a bit in the training ground. I'm not really an emotional guy, you guys don't see that in the media that much. You always see me tough, aggressive but inside me I take it like a baby. It's very tricky. We left our youth here, sharing everything from the beginning until the end. We wouldn't even dream of what we had but we did it for this club. We put it back where it belonged."
A mutual bond with the fans
Salah absorbed the adulation from a fanbase that has idolised him since 2017. He expressed immense pride in his collective and individual accomplishments while stressing that the unwavering connection with the supporters remains his ultimate reward. Addressing his departure, Salah stated: "Yeah, I feel it's life. I look back and I'm like, 'Would they want more than I achieved?' Not really. Like collectively and individually, we won it all. The most important thing when we're leaving – you get to see it like this today – [is that] fans appreciate what you have done for the club, me and him. This is the most important thing. It's not like, 'Oh, come on, just go away. We don't want you anymore.' No, you see the love from the fans. This is the most important thing for me."
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Looking ahead to a new chapter
As Salah closes this monumental chapter, Liverpool have officially secured Champions League football for next season. While the club must now navigate an intense rebuilding phase without their talismanic forward, Salah himself prepares to embark on a fresh challenge. His next destination remains unconfirmed, but his phenomenal Anfield legacy is permanently secured.