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VIDEO: Merih Demiral makes hugely controversial ref claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as he sparks BRAWL after daring medal parade around pitch

M. Demiral
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo

Merih Demiral has sensationally claimed that referees are being influenced to help Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title following a feisty encounter with Al-Ahli. The Turkish defender, who previously played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, was left fuming after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat that saw tempers flare both on and off the pitch.

  • Medal parade sparks viral social media spat

    As the game ended, emotions boiled over. Demiral was central to the drama, engaging in heated verbal exchanges with both Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman. The confrontation didn't stop at mere words, as the defender took the provocative step of parading his AFC Champions League Elite medal around the stadium - a trophy Al-Ahli secured earlier this month - to remind the Al-Nassr faithful of his team's recent continental success.

    Demiral’s decision to flaunt his winners' medal in Al-Nassr's backyard was a calculated dig at the league leaders. He later took to social media to double down on the gesture, posting: “For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium.” The move was designed to highlight Al-Nassr's lack of recent continental silverware despite their heavy investment in global superstars.

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  • Demiral hits out at Al-Nassr officiating bias

    The Turkish centre-back was unable to contain his frustration following the final whistle on Wednesday. Al-Ahli felt aggrieved by several decisions during the contest, particularly a challenge from Coman on Demiral that the defender felt deserved a red card. Demiral displayed his battle scars after the match to highlight the severity of the tackle.

    “Check my foot, he almost broke it. It’s a shame,” Demiral stated, before escalating his criticism to include the integrity of the league’s officiating. He suggested that there is a concerted effort to ensure the Riyadh-based club finishes on top of the podium. “It looks clear referees help Al Nassr, they want them to win. We always win games and nobody helps. We will remain on top,” he added, despite the blow to his team’s title aspirations.



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  • Al Ahli v FC Machida Zelvia: AFC Champions Elite FinalGetty Images Sport

    Fallout from a night of chaos

    As the dust settles on the Riyadh derby, the focus shifts to the potential sanctions for those involved. Demiral's decision to taunt the home crowd with his silverware and his subsequent comments about the officiating are likely to be scrutinised by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's disciplinary committee. Both clubs are now awaiting official reports, with many expecting heavy fines or suspensions to be handed out following one of the most controversial matches of the season.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN