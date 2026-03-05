VIDEO: Mason Greenwood bizarrely isolates himself from Marseille team-mates during penalty shootout vs Toulouse

As the shootout commenced, Greenwood stepped up first for Habib Beye's side and converted his spot-kick with a clinical strike, appearing to set a positive tone for his team-mates. However, rather than returning to the centre circle to join the traditional line of players standing arm-in-arm in a show of collective solidarity, the winger opted for a much more isolated approach.

Footage circulating on X shows the attacker drifting away from the group and positioning himself almost on the touchline. While his nine team-mates stood together in the middle of the pitch, Greenwood remained a solitary figure several yards away, appearing disconnected from the unfolding drama that would ultimately seal Marseille's fate in the competition, leaving fans on social media questioning his connection with the rest of the squad.