VIDEO: Marcus Rashford IS BACK! Man Utd forward returns to Carrington after nearly two-year exile as Michael Carrick prepares to reintegrate former Barcelona loanee
Carrington return ends two-year absence
Rashford has officially returned to United, ending a period of nearly two years away from the club’s first-team setup. The 28-year-old forward, who has made 426 appearances for his boyhood club, saw his career at Old Trafford stall following a significant falling out with former manager Ruben Amorim. This rift led to the academy graduate being frozen out and eventually sent on loan to Aston Villa and Barcelona, with many believing he had played his last game for the club on December 12, 2024.
However, the narrative shifted on Sunday when Rashford arrived at Carrington to undergo pre-season training. The England international was granted an extended break following his efforts at the World Cup, but his presence back at United’s headquarters signifies a fresh start under new leadership. Upon arrival, he took the time to sign memorabilia and pose for photographs, responding with a simple "thanks" as supporters welcomed him back to the fold, per Daily Mail.
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Carrick confirms Dublin travel plans
Carrick has revealed that Rashford is set to rejoin his United team-mates at a training camp in Dublin next week. Speaking to Scandinavian broadcaster VG following United's recent 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Carrick detailed the travel plans for the senior squad. "We have a full squad next week in Dublin," the former midfielder stated. "We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday. We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie [Mainoo] and Lisandro [Martinez]."
- Getty Images Sport
An unwanted reunion looms?
United’s pre-season schedule offers a poetic twist for Rashford, as he could potentially face his former manager, Amorim, when the Red Devils take on AC Milan in Poland. The upcoming clash against Leeds in Dublin will be the first opportunity for fans to see Rashford back in a United shirt. With the Premier League season fast approaching, Carrick will be hoping that the forward can translate his recent form in Spain into domestic success.
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