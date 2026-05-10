VIDEO: Marcus Rashford emulates Lionel Messi with sublime free-kick for Barcelona against Real Madrid

Rashford's spectacular strike drew immediate comparisons to a club legend. It was only the third direct free kick goal for Barca against Real Madrid in any competition in the 21st century, with Messi grabbing the last in a La Liga game at the Camp Nou back in October 2012. Rashford was heavily involved in Barca's best moments during the first half, registering two shots on target and maintaining an 76 percent pass accuracy.



