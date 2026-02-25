VIDEO: Man Utd star Amad Diallo names three best players in the world right now & picks out Premier League GOATs

When asked by ESPN to name the three best players in the world right now, Amad’s selections reflected a deep appreciation for the flair and technical brilliance of La Liga. The United starlet chose Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as his top trio, notably overlooking established Premier League names in favour of the explosive talent currently dominating the Spanish and French landscapes.

This preference for the creative hubs of Spain and France suggests that Amad is particularly drawn to 'pure' dribblers who thrive in one-on-one situations. By omitting heavyweights such as Erling Haaland or Manchester City's midfield maestros, he has highlighted a personal bias towards the aesthetic and mercurial nature of the game.