VIDEO: Pay attention, Man Utd! Franco Mastantuono scores impeccable free-kick for River Plate in derby clash against Boca Juniors following links to Red Devils and Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono River Plate 2025
Jude Summerfield

Franco Mastantuono scores impeccable free-kick for River Plate in derby clash against Boca Juniors following links to Red Devils and Real Madrid

River PlateF. MastantuonoManchester UnitedLiga ProfesionalTransfersRiver Plate vs Boca JuniorsBoca JuniorsReal MadridAC Milan

River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono scored a stunning free kick to help the Argentine side to a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors on Sunday.

  • Mastantuono nets incredible free-kick for River Plate
  • Argentinian teenager linked with Man Utd and Real Madrid
  • Has also been praised by Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez
