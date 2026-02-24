Getty Images
VIDEO: Man City loanee Manuel Akanji makes huge error as Bodo/Glimt knock Serie A leaders Inter out of Champions League
Inter had work to do after testing first leg
Bodo ran out surprise 3-1 victors at the Aspmyra Stadion last week. Sondre Brunstad Fet's opening goal was cancelled out by an equaliser from Francesco Pio Esposito before the half-time break, but a quick-fire double from Jens Petter Hauge - formerly of AC Milan - and Kaspar Hogh saw Kjetil Knutsen's men take a commanding lead to San Siro.
Inter dominated possession back on home soil but were unable to find a breakthrough for nearly an hour, and Bodo extended their aggregate lead thanks to some sloppy defending from Akanji, who surrendered possession on the edge of his own box, eventually allowing Hauge to score.
Watch Akanji's blunder
Bastoni grabbed consolation after Evjen's fine strike
While Inter pushed one more for another goal in a tie that was rapidly getting away from them, Bodo went down the other end and put their place in the last 16 beyond all doubt, with Hakon Evjen scoring their second of the night. Alessandro Bastoni did pull one back for the hosts with a helping hand from goal-line technology but that mattered little in the grand scheme of the contest as Bodo pulled off one of the all-time great Champions League upsets.
Who can Bodo/Glimt play in the Champions League last 16?
Bodo will discover their opponents for the last 16 of the Champions League during Friday's draw at UEFA headquarters. They will face one of Sporting CP or Manchester City in the next round.
City already played Bodo in the league phase back in January and, like Inter, were on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat in the Arctic Circle. Hogh scored twice in the first half before Hauge scored on the hour mark, while Rayan Cherki's goal seconds later was overshadowed by a red card to Rodri almost immediately after finding the net.
That loss came amid a run of torrid results for City, who have since gone unbeaten in eight games, winning seven of them. Speaking after that defeat in Norway, Pep Guardiola said: "I know the reason we are struggling now - 100 per cent I know what’s happening with the team. So let's give it a little more time. Will it be enough? I don't know. The fragility - I know how it will be solved and the players know it. Fragility is not just about one player. I know what is the solution to not have the fragility. We have to change the dynamic and win games tomorrow and next Wednesday and if we don't finish eighth we play games in February to play more games."
Whichever side out of City or Sporting doesn't draw Bodo will have to face Real Madrid or Benfica instead. Real lead 1-0 from the first leg heading into the return fixture at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
