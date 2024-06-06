VIDEO: Lionel Messi not the only star mingling with Beckham in Miami! Ballon d’Or hopeful Vinicius Jr meets Dolphins wide receiver Odell during trip to NFL training base
Lionel Messi is not the only star mingling with a Beckham in Miami, with Vinicius Jr meeting the Dolphins during a visit to their NFL training base.
- Champions League winner in the States
- Readying himself for Copa America duty
- Having a go at a different form of football