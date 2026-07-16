VIDEO: Lionel Messi inspects Jordan Pickford's water bottle that contained key penalty shoot-out notes after knocking England out of World Cup
Messi and Argentina discover Pickford's penalty notes
Footage from the aftermath of Argentina's World Cup semi-final victory over England showed Messi inspecting Pickford's water bottle after the final whistle. A member of Argentina's coaching staff collected the bottle from the pitch before handing it to the captain, who examined the penalty shoot-out notes attached to its side.
The bottle was then passed around the Argentina squad, with Enzo Fernandez among those seen laughing after spotting his own name alongside notes detailing his preferred penalty placement and shooting habits. The moment came after Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final with a dramatic late comeback.
Pickford had prepared detailed information on Argentina's penalty takers, but England's defeat in normal time meant the notes were never required.
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Preparation counts for little without a shoot-out
The video instead showed Argentina's players reacting to Pickford's preparations, with several members of the squad appearing amused as they looked through the instructions attached to the goalkeeper's bottle. The footage quickly circulated on social media following Argentina's victory, highlighting the England goalkeeper's detailed preparation for a potential penalty shoot-out that never materialised.
Pickford has built a reputation for extensive penalty preparation throughout his international career. His research has previously played a key role in England's shoot-out victories, making the notes on his bottle a familiar part of his matchday routine. However, England's late collapse meant those preparations went unused. After Fernandez equalised in the closing stages, Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in stoppage time to send Argentina into the final before penalties could become a factor.
- Getty Images Sport
Argentina chase another World Cup title
Argentina now turn their attention to Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, with Lionel Scaloni's side bidding for a second consecutive world title. England, meanwhile, are left to reflect on a semi-final they appeared to have under control before surrendering their advantage in the closing minutes. However, they will still battle France for third place on Saturday.
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