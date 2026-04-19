The legendary forward notched two goals on the night, but it was his 79th-minute strike that will live long in the memory. After a Colorado turnover near midfield, Messi collected the ball and drove towards the box, cutting back near the right corner before unleashing a sublime, rising effort that curled perfectly into the top corner. The victory was vital for the Herons as they extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind first-place Nashville SC. Alongside Messi's double, Mexico international striker German Berterame also found the net to ensure Inter Miami left Colorado with a hard-fought 3-2 win.
VIDEO: More magic from Lionel Messi! Argentine GOAT curls dramatic winner into the top corner as Inter Miami see off Colorado Rapids in five-goal thriller
Messi settles five-goal thriller in spectacular style
Watch Messi fire stunning goal into the top corner
A record-breaking night for MLS in Colorado
The 'Messi effect' was on full display as a crowd of 75,824 became the second-highest attendance in the history of Major League Soccer. Fans flocked from across the country to witness the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and he did not disappoint them. Despite the Rapids putting up a spirited fight and causing frequent problems for the Miami backline, the sheer individual brilliance of the visitors' captain proved to be the difference.
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Hoyos enjoys dream debut back with his protege
The match marked a new chapter for the Florida club following the sudden departure of Javier Mascherano, who stepped down just months after leadng the team to MLS Cup glory. In a statement, Mascherano said he stepped away for "personal reasons". Interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos, who previously served as the club's sporting director, was the man tasked with steadying the ship. The connection between Hoyos and Messi stretches back decades to their time at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, adding an emotional layer to the victory.