VIDEO: Leeds appear to troll Man Utd over Ruben Amorim sacking with celebratory post about Jason Wilcox
Meeting with Wilcox led to Man Utd sacking Amorim
The timing of said post has not been lost on supporters of various clubs, with the Whites clearly making a point of dropping a Wilcox clip onto their channels as he makes headlines around the world.
It has been reported that Wilcox met with Amorim prior to Manchester United heading to West Yorkshire, as the bones were picked out of a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Wolves.
The Telegraph are among those to have claimed that the decision was taken to part with Amorim following that heated discussion, with the 40-year-old destined to be relieved of his duties regardless of how the Red Devils fared against Leeds.
Watch Wilcox goal clip posted by Leeds
What Amorim said in fiery final press conference
Said contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with Amorim speaking out afterwards against the supposed lack of support that he had been receiving at boardroom level. He expressed a desire to see out his contract before moving on.
He told reporters in a fiery final press conference: “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, is not [Antonio] Conte, is not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United.
“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decided to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.”
Leeds heading to Newcastle as Man Utd start new manager search
Rather than being given 18 months to get things right, Amorim was unceremoniously dismissed inside 24 hours. He was made aware of that decision on Monday morning, with chief executive Omar Barrada the man to make a final call on his future.
The Telegraph claim that Amorim’s meeting with Wilcox was intended to be “a positive look at the evolution of the team but when the system was raised – Amorim’s go-to 3-4-3 formation – the Portuguese coach blew up”.
United are now in the market for a new manager, with Leeds quick to highlight the role that a man with professional ties to Elland Road played in another supposed saviour of the Red Devils being ushered through the exits.
Whites boss Daniel Farke, who has faced questions of his own future on a regular basis over the course of the last six months, outlasted Amorim. He is now readying his team for a trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, with Leeds looking for another moment of magic at St James’ Park similar to that which Wilcox produced back in April 2000.