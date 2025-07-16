FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-BARCELONAAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Lamine Yamal humiliates Robert Lewandowski & Gavi with sublime piece of skill in Barcelona training

L. Yamal
Barcelona
LaLiga
R. Lewandowski
Gavi

Lamine Yamal left team-mates Robert Lewandowski and Gavi bewildered with impeccable skills during a training session as Barcelona reconvened for pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The Blaugrana stars are back from their summer break and focusing on the defence of their La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

  • Yamal humiliated Lewandowski and Gavi
  • Dribbled past his team-mates in training
  • Barca will travel to Asia for pre-season friendlies
