VIDEO: Kate Scott stages hilarious disappearing act during CBS Sports' Champions League final coverage and swaps Thierry Henry for Tom Cruise & David Beckham
Kate Scott staged a hilarious disappearing act as she was 'substituted' for Anita Jones during CBS' Champions League final coverage.
- Scott left Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
- Linked up with superstars David Beckham and Tom Cruise
- Peter Schmeichel put up substitution board