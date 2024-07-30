Jude Bellingham Tua Tagovailoa 2024Getty/Miami Dolphins
VIDEO: Jude Bellingham swaps jerseys with Tua Tagovailoa during visit to Miami Dolphins training complex as NFL star reveals he's a 'big fan' of Real Madrid & England sensation

Jude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has swapped shirts with NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, with the Miami Dolphins quarterback a “big fan” of the Real Madrid and England ace.

  • Blancos midfielder enjoying summer break
  • Has crossed country from LA to Florida
  • NFL game being taken to Madrid in 2025