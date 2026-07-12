VIDEO: Jude Bellingham injury concern? England superstar caught on camera addressing long-standing issue that surgery was supposed to have fixed

In the midst of a tense World Cup quarter-final clash at the Hard Rock Stadium, a familiar sight struck fear into the hearts of England supporters. Bellingham was caught on camera repeatedly grimacing and clutching his left shoulder after a robust challenge. The medical staff were seen watching closely from the dugout as Bellingham attempted to shake off the pain.

While Tuchel and his coaching staff were busy delivering tactical instructions during a scheduled 30th-minute hydration break, Bellingham was seen in deep conversation with the team physio, pointing specifically to the joint. Bellingham was again seen touching his shoulder as he was about to be interviewed after the game.