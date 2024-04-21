VIDEO: Jude Bellingham settles El Clasico again! England star scores brilliant 91st-minute winner as Real Madrid take giant step towards La Liga title with massive victory over Barcelona
Jude Bellingham scored his second injury-time winner against Barcelona this season to secure Real Madrid another thrilling El Clasico win.
- Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2
- Bellingham scores 91st-minute winner
- Los Blancos near La Liga title