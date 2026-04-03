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VIDEO: Jude Bellingham features on Birmingham's incredible Peaky Blinders-inspired tifo
Homage to Bellingham and Peaky Blinders
Birmingham have never hidden their pride in Bellingham, the talent who made his first-team debut at just 16 before embarking on a world-class career. Before the match against Blackburn on Saturday, the fans at St Andrew's unveiled a massive tifo that combined the club's footballing history with the city's cinematic fame. The display featured Bellingham alongside club legend Trevor Francis and Tommy Shelby, the iconic protagonist of the hit series Peaky Blinders, which is set in the city.
A tifo that blends legacy and cinema
The choice to include Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, stems from the show's deep roots in the industrial history of Birmingham. With a new film, 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man', recently hitting screens, the club sought to bridge the gap between pop culture and the pitch. However, the social media execution of the unveiling, which saw the official club account tag Netflix, has left some supporters scratching their heads over whether the move was a genuine tribute or a commercial promotion.
Social media backlash despite Bellingham's endorsement
While some appreciated the artistic effort, the reaction on social media was far from unanimous.
Many fans replying to Birmingham's post were quick to label the move as 'embarrassing' or 'cringe', particularly due to the heavy branding involved in the digital announcement. Despite the controversy, Real Madrid star Bellingham reshared the tifo on his personal Instagram account.
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Defeat on the pitch adds to the tension
The afternoon did not end well for the Blues, as the spectacle in the stands was quickly overshadowed by a poor result on the grass. Birmingham suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling Blackburn side, with Todd Cantwell netting the decisive goal. Under-pressure manager Chris Davies now faces increased scrutiny as the club’s form continues to falter despite the high-profile tributes to their former heroes.