VIDEO: Hull City striker Oli McBurnie VOMITS on the pitch as caffeine gels blamed

Despite the physical toll on their star striker, Hull City managed to navigate the tricky away fixture to claim a vital 1-0 victory. Matt Crooks grabbed the decisive goal in the second half, ensuring that McBurnie's unpleasant ordeal was not in vain. Hull City have shown a knack for winning ugly this season, a trait that is often necessary to navigate the grueling 46-game schedule of the English second tier. The result keeps the Tigers firmly in the hunt for a return to the Premier League as they look to end a decade of top-flight exile and secure a play-off berth.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, manager Sergej Jakirovic was candid about his team's shortcomings throughout the encounter, stating: "We didn't play good, our performance was average. We missed a lot in possession, you can play but you don't have control – (we made) unforced errors, giving the ball away. At half-time we agreed we can play with much more confidence - be more vertical and we increased energy with the substitutions – (we were) not 100 per cent in the first half. I was angry – it wasn't our face, our performance. I don't care any more about impressions but I would like that we play much better. I felt that we had one chance because we were mostly in our half. We took three points which is most important."