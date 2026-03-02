The graphic footage shows the Scotland international hunched over and visibly struggling as the teams prepared to restart the match with the score locked at 0-0. Moments later, the 29-year-old was unable to hold back his half-time intake, projectile vomiting onto the turf. Despite the alarming scenes, McBurnie managed to recover and remarkably remained on the field for the full 90 minutes as Hull maintained their promotion push. Following the final whistle, the former Sheffield United man took to social media to address the clip that had fans concerned for his wellbeing. With a healthy dose of self-deprecating humour, McBurnie identified the culprit behind his mid-match sickness. Posting on X alongside laughing and vomiting emojis, the striker quipped: "Might need to cut down on the caffeine gels at half-time." The light-hearted response confirmed that the issue was a temporary reaction to his energy supplements rather than a lingering virus.
VIDEO: Hull City striker Oli McBurnie VOMITS on the pitch as caffeine gels blamed
McBurnie explains mid-match sickness
Watch the clip
Hull City maintain promotion momentum
Despite the physical toll on their star striker, Hull City managed to navigate the tricky away fixture to claim a vital 1-0 victory. Matt Crooks grabbed the decisive goal in the second half, ensuring that McBurnie's unpleasant ordeal was not in vain. Hull City have shown a knack for winning ugly this season, a trait that is often necessary to navigate the grueling 46-game schedule of the English second tier. The result keeps the Tigers firmly in the hunt for a return to the Premier League as they look to end a decade of top-flight exile and secure a play-off berth.
Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, manager Sergej Jakirovic was candid about his team's shortcomings throughout the encounter, stating: "We didn't play good, our performance was average. We missed a lot in possession, you can play but you don't have control – (we made) unforced errors, giving the ball away. At half-time we agreed we can play with much more confidence - be more vertical and we increased energy with the substitutions – (we were) not 100 per cent in the first half. I was angry – it wasn't our face, our performance. I don't care any more about impressions but I would like that we play much better. I felt that we had one chance because we were mostly in our half. We took three points which is most important."
What comes next for McBurnie and Hull City?
With the promotion charge in full swing, McBurnie’s presence will be vital for the remainder of the campaign, though he will likely be reconsidering his nutritional approach for future fixtures. He has become a cult hero at the MKM Stadium since his move last summer, and his ability to see out the full game despite his physical discomfort at Fratton Park epitomises the grit Jakirovic wants to see. As the race for the Premier League intensifies, Hull City will need their leading marksman to keep his composure - and his half-time supplements - in check if they are to successfully navigate the play-offs. Hull City are scheduled to face their promotion rivals, Ipswich Town, this Tuesday at Portman Road.