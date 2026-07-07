VIDEO: Happy tears! Lionel Messi follows Neymar & Cristiano Ronaldo in allowing emotion to spill out after seeing Argentina prevail in five-goal World Cup classic with Egypt

The Albiceleste appeared to be heading for a shock exit as they trailed the African giants for much of the evening. However, Messi sparked the recovery, finding the net to ensure he became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches. His clinical finish in the 83rd minute levelled the scores at 2-2 and set the stage for a frantic finale.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez rose highest to head home a cross from Lautaro Martinez, completing a turnaround that left the Egyptian side devastated.

Messi, who had spent the closing minutes driving his team forward, collapsed to the turf at full-time, weeping as the weight of the escape hit home. For the legendary No.10, these were far different tears to the ones shed by Ronaldo just 24 hours earlier following Portugal's elimination.