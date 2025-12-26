VIDEO: 'Our Gareth Bale' - Man Utd fans stunned as Patrick Dorgu brilliantly gets off the mark with rasping volley against Newcastle
Dorgu's moment of magic
After a fairly lukewarm start from United, where Newcastle looked more likely to break the deadlock, former Lecce star Dorgu pounced on a subpar clearance from Diogo Dalot's long throw before rifling in a 15-yard volley in the 24th minute. Naturally, Red Devils fans flooded social media to praise the Denmark international, who was playing in a less-than-familiar role as a right winger. One supporter even likened him to former Tottenham and Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale.
Watch the clip
Ferdinand joins in with fans to praise Dorgu's brilliant hit
On X (formerly Twitter) fans could not believe the unbelievable quality showcased by Dorgu with his strike against Newcastle, and @utdbrxy couldn't help but compare the Dane with Bale; as they wrote, "Dorgu is our Gareth Bale."
@TouchlineX went one step further by writing: "IS IT PAUL SCHOLES? IS IT STEVEN GERRARD? IS IT FRANK LAMPARD? NO, IT'S PATRICK DORGU WITH THE VOLLEY!"
@midnite quipped: "[Arsenal's Bukayo] Saka seeing Dorgu go from playing left back to right wing."
Everton fan @Lea_EFC took shots at Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and added, "Patrick Dorgu scored a Premier League goal before 'Generational Talent' Florian Wirtz."
The fantastic volley even drew praise from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who wrote on X: "Oh wow! Dorgu what a hit."
- Getty Images Sport
Dorgu finally bags his first Man Utd goal
As per Opta, Dorgu brought up his first goal for United with the strike against Newcastle in what is his 38th game with the Red Devils; additionally, this was his 31st shot attempted for the club. He will hope that is the first of many for the Old Trafford outfit.