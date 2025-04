VIDEO: Furious Ousmane Dembele refuses to accept Man of the Match award as PSG star storms off pitch after Aston Villa defeat & admits Ligue 1 champions 'thought we were too good' O. Dembele Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain

Ousmane Dembele refused to accept his Man of the Match award after PSG's loss to Aston Villa in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.